Distress of Nations

January 3rd, 2021
Pastor Dean Odle teaches about the distress that will come upon the nations in the end times. Christians must remember to choose faith over fear, and hope steadfast in Jesus.
"But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by." Luke 21:9
