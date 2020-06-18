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"Ghost gun" bust may seal the deal for gun confiscation!
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94 views • June 18, 2020
Source article:
Police seize untraceable 'ghost guns' in first bust of its kind in Winnipeg
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/ghost-guns-winnipeg-bust-weapons-trafficking-1.5604558
Police seize untraceable 'ghost guns' in first bust of its kind in Winnipeg
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/ghost-guns-winnipeg-bust-weapons-trafficking-1.5604558
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