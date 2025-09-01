THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 9: A Bride for Isaac

Abraham wanted a wife for Isaac that wasn’t a Canaanite. Following the judgment upon Sodom and Gomorrah, Lot's daughters polluted themselves with incest. Abraham did not want to send Isaac back to his family in the east because there was a good chance he might not return to the land of Canaan.

Abraham was too old to make the journey himself, so he sent a trusted servant to meet up with the family left behind in Mesopotamia. Eliezer had no address or picture; he simply operated in faith and asked God for a seemingly impossible task when he arrived to the city of Nahor.

The Lord arranged to have Rebecca meet him at a well outside of the city and water his thirsty camels. All this didn’t happen by chance. God used His ability to exist apart from time to see what each person would do. Eliezer and Rebecca were at the right place and the right time.

Proverbs chapter 3 says, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not to your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge God and He will direct your paths.”

