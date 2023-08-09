False Teachings Exposed: Woman Pastor Claims Abortion is OK + Parents Win in Virginia | EpiSOLO #18

I cover the most demonic false preaching I have ever heard from a woman "pastor" who claims abortion is sacred and Godly. Parents get a W in Virginia as director of a local library resigns amid outrage from parents for porn in the kids section.
Links discussed
https://www.dailywire.com/news/virginia-library-director-resigns-after-parents-called-for-defunding-over-pornographic-childrens-books
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
CashApp: $jesusandliberty
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
FOLLOW
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
Instagram: @jesusandliberty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.