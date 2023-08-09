Create New Account
False Teachings Exposed: Woman Pastor Claims Abortion is OK + Parents Win in Virginia | EpiSOLO #18
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
2 Subscribers
5 views
Published 14 hours ago

I cover the most demonic false preaching I have ever heard from a woman "pastor" who claims abortion is sacred and Godly. Parents get a W in Virginia as director of a local library resigns amid outrage from parents for porn in the kids section.


Links discussed

https://www.dailywire.com/news/virginia-library-director-resigns-after-parents-called-for-defunding-over-pornographic-childrens-books


