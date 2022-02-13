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Mighty Works
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40 views • February 13, 2022
As believers, we are called to give our lives to Yahweh, to be His vessels, and testify of the Mighty Saving power of our King. And as we do it benefits all who hear and receive. He is the Salvation that we long for, and as we believe in Him, even greater works we will do!
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