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WarToon's latest, Yemen's Palestine-2 missile introduces itself:
"I'm a solid fuel hypersonic ballistic missile. I can change course mid-flight. 500kg warhead. Mach 16. Tel Aviv in 11 minutes — faster than a pizza delivery."
The Yemeni-developed missile that Iron Dome couldn't intercept five days ago.