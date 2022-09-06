Admits Inflation Bill Is NOT Actually To Address Inflation🙃

THE LAST OFFICIAL ACT OF ANY CROOKED GOVERNMENT IS TO LOOT THE NATION

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2022/08/09/biden-admits-he-has-no-clue-whats-in-the-inflation-reduction-act-n2611478

Excerpt:

Biden's comments indicate he does not know much, if anything, about the bill.

The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to pass the House of Representatives as early as Friday and provides nearly $400 billion for environmental programs, including tax credits of up to $7,000 to buy electric vehicles, and roughly $64 billion to extend more generous COVID-19-era Obamacare subsidies.

Much of the new spending comprises grants and loans to support renewable energy-related manufacturing, including $62 billion to support manufacturers of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric cars, and another $30 billion for state and electric-utility projects.

Another $27 billion goes toward a “clean energy technology accelerator” to reduce emissions, $20 billion is set aside for “climate-smart agriculture practices” and $10 billion will support improving home energy efficiency for lower-income residences.

The bill includes $9 billion for federal green-energy procurement, including $3 billion to buy electric vehicles for the US Postal Service.

The new spending is offset by new taxes on corporations, including a new 15% corporate minimum tax, increased IRS enforcement and by allowing Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices. (New York Post)

Better you pay attention to this: Executive Order 14067—Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets

March 09, 2022

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Policy. Advances in digital and distributed ledger technology for financial services have led to dramatic growth in markets for digital assets, with profound implications for the protection of consumers, investors, and businesses, including data privacy and security; financial stability and systemic risk; crime; national security; the ability to exercise human rights; financial inclusion and equity; and energy demand and climate change. In November 2021, non-state issued digital assets reached a combined market capitalization of $3 trillion, up from approximately $14 billion in early November 2016. Monetary authorities globally are also exploring, and in some cases introducing, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

NOTE: This Executive order was published in the Federal Register on March 14.

Joseph R. Biden, Executive Order 14067—Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets Online by Gerhard Peters and John T. Woolley, The American Presidency Project https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/node/354823

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets