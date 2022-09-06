BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Admits Inflation Bill Is NOT Actually To Address Inflation🙃
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
742 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
167 views • September 06, 2022

THE LAST OFFICIAL ACT OF ANY CROOKED GOVERNMENT IS TO LOOT THE NATION

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2022/08/09/biden-admits-he-has-no-clue-whats-in-the-inflation-reduction-act-n2611478

Excerpt:

Biden's comments indicate he does not know much, if anything, about the bill.

The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to pass the House of Representatives as early as Friday and provides nearly $400 billion for environmental programs, including tax credits of up to $7,000 to buy electric vehicles, and roughly $64 billion to extend more generous COVID-19-era Obamacare subsidies.

Much of the new spending comprises grants and loans to support renewable energy-related manufacturing, including $62 billion to support manufacturers of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric cars, and another $30 billion for state and electric-utility projects.

Another $27 billion goes toward a “clean energy technology accelerator” to reduce emissions, $20 billion is set aside for “climate-smart agriculture practices” and $10 billion will support improving home energy efficiency for lower-income residences.

The bill includes $9 billion for federal green-energy procurement, including $3 billion to buy electric vehicles for the US Postal Service.

The new spending is offset by new taxes on corporations, including a new 15% corporate minimum tax, increased IRS enforcement and by allowing Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices. (New York Post)

Better you pay attention to this: Executive Order 14067—Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets
March 09, 2022
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Policy. Advances in digital and distributed ledger technology for financial services have led to dramatic growth in markets for digital assets, with profound implications for the protection of consumers, investors, and businesses, including data privacy and security; financial stability and systemic risk; crime; national security; the ability to exercise human rights; financial inclusion and equity; and energy demand and climate change. In November 2021, non-state issued digital assets reached a combined market capitalization of $3 trillion, up from approximately $14 billion in early November 2016. Monetary authorities globally are also exploring, and in some cases introducing, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

NOTE: This Executive order was published in the Federal Register on March 14.

Joseph R. Biden, Executive Order 14067—Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets Online by Gerhard Peters and John T. Woolley, The American Presidency Project https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/node/354823

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets

Keywords
residentjoseph robinette bidentatertotinflation reduction acteo 14067
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Diesel Pump Prices Reach Record High as Refined-Products Supply Tightens

U.S. Diesel Pump Prices Reach Record High as Refined-Products Supply Tightens

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. July Copper Imports Reach Record Monthly High, Data Shows

U.S. July Copper Imports Reach Record Monthly High, Data Shows

Sterling Ashworth
Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Garrison Vance
European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed &#8220;Trump Strait&#8221;

Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed “Trump Strait”

Garrison Vance
Trump Family&#8217;s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Trump Family’s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy