Russia will continue to support the Syrian people if necessary, but the Syrians will have to deal with the full-scale civil war on their own, stated Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev.

In the context of the fall of the Bashar Assad regime, everyone is interested in a simple question: what about Russia?

▪️The coastal cities of Latakia and Tartus have not been affected by combat operations. There was sporadic gunfire overnight, but this can be attributed to the traditional Arab celebratory gunfire in view of the victory of the opposition-terrorist forces.

📌A few days ago, terrorists from the "Islamic Party of Turkestan" tried to advance in the mountainous Latakia, but the fighting ended before it even began. Apparently, the order was given not to move towards the coast.

▪️Both in Tartus and Latakia, Alawites, Shiites, and Christians from all over the country have fled. In essence, the coastal region is turning into a new ethno-confessional enclave.

▪️Questions arise about the whereabouts of the 25th Special Forces Division led by Suheil al-Hassan: it is quite possible that the units of the 25th Division were withdrawn precisely to the coastal region, taking up positions on the mountain passes and key highways.

▪️Russian military facilities throughout the rest of Syria have been scaled down, and the contingent has been withdrawn towards Hmeimim. Decisions have already been made to return some units to Russia, while others remain. Given the rapidly changing situation, the Russian army contingent will naturally undergo changes.

▪️Separate security and support units at strategically important facilities in central Syria still remain. But according to data on the Internet, the militants are bypassing them. Open sources have only shown footage of a couple of abandoned Russian Armed Forces positions and command posts, with no desecration of military facilities at all.

📍The HTS terrorists have already stated that they will not tolerate the presence of foreign military bases on Syrian territory. But if the status of the so-called Alawistan is similar to that of Transeufrates, then there will be no conflict here.

📌Given the insider information on the results of the negotiations, the chances of forming a separate Alawistan / LaTartus / LAOS (https://t.me/Mestb_Dobroj_Voli/13683) (Latakia Autonomous District of Syria) do exist. How it will be implemented in practice and whether it will be - that's a good question.

