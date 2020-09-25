© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Karma
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • September 25, 2020
Karma is the equalizer that works in it's own way to right the injustices and take on those who would be unjust to others. Karma is created by the injustice, and acts against those responsible. Karma doesn't care who, or what you are... it's purpose is to right a wrong ... sooner or later ...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.