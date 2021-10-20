What does the future hold for us and our world? Many people claim to be able to predict the future and the end of planet earth, they set dates and times and yet these times come and go. In this presentation we will travel back through time to examine ancient mysteries and see how Satan, using the symbol of the winged serpent, has continued to insinuate his lies and deceptions on an unsuspecting world and weave a web of evil throughout human history. We will see how all these mysteries and deceptions help us to recognise that we today are living at the end of time. Join us as we unravel these End Time Deceptions.

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