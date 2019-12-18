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THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW - SATURDAY 12/14/19 FOX NEWS
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10 views • December 18, 2019
Greg Gutfeld parodies current events and converses on key issues, bringing a comedic twist to the news. Additionally, Gutfeld interviews newsmakers and culture critics on the major headlines of the week.
Guests:
Charlie Hurt, Washington Times opinion editor
Carley Shimkus, Fox News Headlines 24/7 reporter
Kat Timpf, Fox News contributor & host of 'Sincerely Kat' on Fox Nation
Tyrus, Fox News contributor; & host of 'Nuff Said with Tyrus' on Fox Nation
Guests:
Charlie Hurt, Washington Times opinion editor
Carley Shimkus, Fox News Headlines 24/7 reporter
Kat Timpf, Fox News contributor & host of 'Sincerely Kat' on Fox Nation
Tyrus, Fox News contributor; & host of 'Nuff Said with Tyrus' on Fox Nation
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