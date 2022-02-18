Titanic Secret of Your Enslavement

In actuality, American history is far different from the way it has been presented in modern schools or portrayed on the big screen. What little the average citizen does know mainly comes from what he or she sees in Hollywood movies. However, Hollywood has a tendency to finance and promote movies about historic events, which almost always camouflages key points with a love story or some other distraction. One example of this is the movie Titanic, which intentionally concealed the fact that many influential opponents to the unconstitutional, privately-owned Federal Reserve central banking system that was passed on Christmas Eve by a small group of bought-and-paid-for Congressmen and Senators, and then signed into Law by a President who was a stooge of the banks, while most of Congress was home wrapping presents for their family. All of the most important detractors of the FED lost their lives with the sinking of that ship. It was this notorious incident in 1912, which made the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 possible, and we Americans have been enslaved by a small group of central banking families, only a few of which are even American, ever since.