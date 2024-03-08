Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING NEWS: Rand Paul Hints He May Run To Succeed McConnell As Senate Republican Leader
channel image
GalacticStorm
2217 Subscribers
Shop now
51 views
Published 21 hours ago

On sociOn social media, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) hints that he may run to succeed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as Senate Republican leader.


Link to the poll: (its still active)

https://x.com/RandPaul/status/1766147141569745023?s=20


al media, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) hints that he may run to succeed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as Senate Republican leader.

Keywords
rand paulminority leadersenate repub

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket