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DLUX NATION EPISODE #1 with Dr William P Trebing author of GOODBYE GERM THEORY
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48 views • December 14, 2021
DLUX NATION EPISODE #1 with Dr William P Trebing author of 'GOODBYE GERM THEORY Ending a century of medical fraud and how to protect your family' published 2004
Dr Trebing bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5j8jzFvhFSrR/ Goodbye Germ Theory https://www.amazon.com/Good-Bye-Germ-Theory-century-medical/dp/1413454402 Audio https://www.audible.com/pd/Good-Bye-Germ-Theory-Audiobook/B07LFMGLJ9
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
Dr Trebing bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5j8jzFvhFSrR/ Goodbye Germ Theory https://www.amazon.com/Good-Bye-Germ-Theory-century-medical/dp/1413454402 Audio https://www.audible.com/pd/Good-Bye-Germ-Theory-Audiobook/B07LFMGLJ9
https://www.banned.video/
Jamie Dlux
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