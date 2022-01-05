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Blessed Persecution
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30 views • January 05, 2022
How many teachers do you know that teach being persecuted is a blessing? Have you ever considered it a blessing? The most famous teacher of all time says it is, so it is probably worth changing our perspective.
Click here to watch a longer video. It is called "Blessed Persecution" too: https://bit.ly/3EW0NcW
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video. It is called "Blessed Persecution" too: https://bit.ly/3EW0NcW
For inquiries email [email protected]
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