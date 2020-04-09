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Jacob interviews artist Billy Williams
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6 views • April 09, 2020
Jacob interviews artist Billy Williams about his art during the Murwillumbah Arts Trail 2019
https://tweedvalley.tv/jacob-interviews-billy-williams/
https://tweedvalley.tv/
https://www.facebook.com/tweedvalleytv/
Filmed in Murwillumbah, Northern NSW Australia in the Tweed Valley. Tweed Valley TV is a local community TV service making films made by Community members covered the Arts and Local Businesses and Agriculture.
We are not funded by any outside entity and are a true grassroots community initiative.
You can read Tweed Valley TV's editorial policy here
https://tweedvalley.tv/editorial-policy/
If you would like to follow us please subscribe to this channel or to our website or facebook page. Thanks for your support, hope you enjoy the content!
https://tweedvalley.tv/jacob-interviews-billy-williams/
https://tweedvalley.tv/
https://www.facebook.com/tweedvalleytv/
Filmed in Murwillumbah, Northern NSW Australia in the Tweed Valley. Tweed Valley TV is a local community TV service making films made by Community members covered the Arts and Local Businesses and Agriculture.
We are not funded by any outside entity and are a true grassroots community initiative.
You can read Tweed Valley TV's editorial policy here
https://tweedvalley.tv/editorial-policy/
If you would like to follow us please subscribe to this channel or to our website or facebook page. Thanks for your support, hope you enjoy the content!
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