Lefties losing it: Baseball fans ‘fed up’ with pro-Palestine protesters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sky News host Rita Panahi reacts to baseball fans cursing at pro-Palestine protesters interrupting a game.
The fans could be heard yelling at the protesters, telling them to leave.
“This baseball crowd has no time for pro-Palestinian protesters using America’s pastime to push their political agenda,” Ms Panahi said.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.