Dragon Ball Fighter Z - All Special Utimate Attacks part 1

Dragon Ball FighterZ has set the standard for anime fighting games, with an attention to detail that brings the Dragon Ball Z universe to life. With gorgeous animation, fast-paced combat, and an array of powerful ultimate attacks, this game lets players unleash the full might of their favorite characters from the Dragon Ball franchise. Here are some of the ultimate attacks from the game: Goku (Super Saiyan) Ultimate Move: Spirit Bomb: As Goku's most iconic move, Spirit Bomb is a high-damage attack that requires time to charge, but it's worth the wait! The Spirit Bomb summons an enormous ball of energy that engulfs the opponent in an explosion of pure power. It's one of the signature moves of Goku and a fan-favorite attack in the game. Ultimate Move: Kamehameha: The Kamehameha is a classic attack for Goku. This powerful energy blast is one of the most recognizable moves in Dragon Ball and delivers devastating damage to opponents. The Kamehameha has multiple variations depending on the situation, but the Super version is always a game-changer. Vegeta Ultimate Move: Final Flash: Vegeta's Final Flash is a rapid, intense beam of energy that hits with great force. When executed, Vegeta summons a massive blast of ki energy and fires it at his opponent, making it one of the game's most visually impressive ultimate attacks. Ultimate Move: Big Bang Attack: Another iconic attack, the Big Bang Attack is a devastating energy sphere that Vegeta launches at his opponents. It's a slower, more powerful move that packs a punch when it lands. Frieza Ultimate Move: Death Ball: Frieza's Death Ball is one of the most iconic attacks in Dragon Ball Z. This ball of energy is thrown at incredible speed, dealing significant damage. It's the same move Frieza used to destroy Planet Vegeta, making it a highly destructive and fearsome attack. Ultimate Move: Death Saucer: A more complex move, Death Saucer involves Frieza throwing multiple Death Balls at his opponent. This attack is perfect for controlling space and overwhelming your adversary with rapid bursts of energy. Cell Ultimate Move: Solar Kamehameha: Cell uses a variation of the Kamehameha, charging it up to unleash a devastating wave of energy. This move is incredibly powerful and is a signature technique that reflects Cell's perfection as an android. Ultimate Move: Perfect Kamehameha: A devastating version of the Kamehameha, Cell's Perfect Kamehameha unleashes an unstoppable beam of energy. It's fast, fierce, and destructive, making it one of the most impressive special attacks in the game. Majin Buu Ultimate Move: Vanishing Ball: Majin Buu uses the Vanishing Ball as his ultimate move. He charges the ball of energy and fires it at his opponent, delivering heavy damage. It's another move that stands out due to its massive damage output and unique visual design. Ultimate Move: Majin Buu's Super Candy Beam: Super Candy Beam is another one of Majin Buu's iconic attacks. It's used to turn enemies into candy before finishing them off with a deadly blast. The quirky nature of the attack makes it fun and deadly. Gohan (Adult) Ultimate Move: Masenko: Gohan's Masenko is a unique energy blast that reflects his connection to his father, Goku. The attack is swift and powerful, representing Gohan's potential as a warrior. Ultimate Move: Super Masenko: Super Masenko is the enhanced version of the regular Masenko. The Super Masenko is charged for additional power and can do significant damage to opponents. Trunks Ultimate Move: Final Eruption: Trunks' Final Eruption attack combines speed and power to deliver a massive energy blast that pierces through enemies. This attack is perfect for finishing off foes in the heat of battle. Ultimate Move: Burning Attack: Burning Attack is a trademark move of Trunks. It involves Trunks charging energy in his hand before releasing a powerful beam of light at his opponent.