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James Guzman: Is Mexico a Good Place to Escape From the COVID1984 Prison Planet?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
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233 views • November 27, 2021
James Guzman discusses the COVID1984 situation in Mexico. We lay out the current and actual, as well as proposed, corona restrictions by the Mexican government. We discuss the general mood among Mexicans, the "mask" and such situations on the street, and whether Mexico might be a good place to escape to from the Prison Planet. We also cover some general visa and work topics.

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Show Notes
Mazatlan Covid Drones https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/covid-prevention-drones-monitor-crowds-in-mazatlan
Mazatlan Vax Certificates https://www.elsoldemazatlan.com.mx/local/ya-nadie-esta-pidiendo-certificado-de-vacunacion-covid-en-mazatlan-7291012.html
Cabos Vax Certificates https://www.diarioelindependiente.mx/2021/09/colaboradores-de-centros-nocturnos-deberan-portar-certificado-de-vacunacion
Cancun Vax Certificates https://www.traveloffpath.com/cancun-hotels-and-restaurants-now-require-proof-of-vaccination
Durango Vax Certificates https://contactohoy.com.mx/propone-sandra-amaya-que-certificado-de-vacunacion-sea-obligatorio
GTO Vax Certificates https://www.jornada.com.mx/notas/2021/11/03/estados/guanajuato-analiza-implementar-certificado-de-vacunacion
Jalisco Mask or Jail https://notiespaciopv.com/2021/10/04/36-horas-de-carcel-para-quienes-no-usen-cubrebocas-en-jalisco
Jalisco Vax Certificates https://udgtv.com/noticias/jalisco/enero-jalisco-discutira-obligatoriedad-vacuna-anticovid-entrar-al-estado
GDL Social Credit System https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/guadalajara-launches-digital-currency-for-payment-of-goods-and-services
AMLO No Forced Vaccination https://www.elfinanciero.com.mx/nacional/2021/11/23/vacunacion-covid-obligatoria-en-mexico-esto-dice-amlo
AMLO is a globalist disguised as nationalist https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8R7_tX_e0mM

Websites
Borderless https://borderlessblog.com
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/jamesguzman1youtube.com/user/jamesguzman1
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/borderlessblog
Twitter https://twitter.com/jamesguzman8

About James Guzman
James Guzman is a American born writer and investment consultant specializing in non-conventional markets and countries. He is a native of San Diego, California but as the son of a sailor in the US Navy spent his youth around many different cultures and areas. Growing up as a third culture kid has made him accustomed to working with people from many different backgrounds.

James joined the US Navy straight out of high school and was stationed onboard the USS Bataan from 2004-2008 during which he took part in Operation Enduring Freedom and Hurricane Katrina Relief. He then used the GI Bill to go to Saint Louis University in Madrid, Spain and graduated with a Bachelors degree in International Business. He also studied Economics, Philosophy and Political Economy at the Ludwig von Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama.

Since graduating he has worked as a broker for Euro Pacific Bank, real estate agent from Coldwell Banker Premier in Mexico and content contributor to many publications. He currently lives in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and helps people with many things pertaining to buying real estate, immigration issues and online marketing. He has been to over 17 countries and lived and worked in six and in addition to investments is also knowledgable of citizenship/residency laws.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
mexicobidenprison planetsocial creditquarantineoff gridvaccine mandatesamlolockdowncoronaviruscovidplandemicscamdemiccovid1984facemaskshealth passportgreat resetqr codesvaccine passportexpatriation
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