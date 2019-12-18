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WHAT'S GOING TO KICKOFF IN SEATTLE ON NOV 3rd? OR NYC FIRST? AND SOME UPDATES ON OTHER EVENTS
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29 views • December 18, 2019
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MANPOWER GUIDANCE FOR ACTIVATION AND DEACTIVATION OF RESERVE COMPONENT MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES
Date Signed: 10/3/2019 | MARADMINS Number: 550/19 - https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/1979422/manpower-guidance-for-activation-and-deactivation-of-reserve-component-rc-marin/fbclid/IwAR0N1d7v1rPktUahTykWEyAJPR6LIkaWQF8NjPzzQcQSHjb0YJnnpjHJbmg/
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USS Abraham Lincoln CVN72 A Message from our CO and CMC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAyHxndY2hw&t=1s
Was the USS Maine a False Flag Operation? - http://lopezmedia.net/blog/2/18/2018-1
Pearl Harbor advance-knowledge conspiracy theory - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pearl_Harbor_advance-knowledge_conspiracy_theory
Gulf of Tonkin incident - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulf_of_Tonkin_incident
9/11 conspiracy theories - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/9/11_conspiracy_theories
'But Sir, It’s an American Ship.' 'Never Mind, Hit Her!' When Israel Attacked USS Liberty - https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/but-sir-its-an-american-ship-never-mind-hit-her-1.5492908?fbclid=IwAR3Ri8_cZe8JdbvlBL8srfx3ojQohKvVt9CKaeDWACYavd7h3iU-L5B5AHc
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Deutsche Bank Posts $924M Loss As Restructuring Continues - https://www.pymnts.com/earnings/2019/deutsche-bank-posts-multi-million-dollar-loss-q3-restructuring-continues/
VERY REAL WARNING ABOUT US MILITARY DOMESTIC DEPLOYMENT AND THE BAPTISM OF THE HOLY SPIRIT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RFdB_fSEmo&t=1007s
MANPOWER GUIDANCE FOR ACTIVATION AND DEACTIVATION OF RESERVE COMPONENT MARINES ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY ISO DEFENSE SUPPORT OF CIVIL AUTHORITIES
Date Signed: 10/3/2019 | MARADMINS Number: 550/19 - https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/1979422/manpower-guidance-for-activation-and-deactivation-of-reserve-component-rc-marin/fbclid/IwAR0N1d7v1rPktUahTykWEyAJPR6LIkaWQF8NjPzzQcQSHjb0YJnnpjHJbmg/
Remember the Marine Reservists? They Have Now Been Called to Active Duty- Why? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gT7ohI4H44
"Thank God For The Deep State": Intel Agents Admit They Want To "Take Out" Trump - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/thank-god-deep-state-intel-traitors-admit-they-want-take-out-trump
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