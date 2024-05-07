⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 14th mechanised, 77th airmobile brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye(Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 335 Ukrainian troops, one German-made Leopard tank, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one 105-mm UK-made L-119 howitzer, two electronic warfare stations, and two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar stations.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines, and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware close to Grigorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Razdolovka, Krasnoye, and Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 600 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 100-mm MT-12 gun, as well as one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation as a result of successful actions, and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 24th, 115th mechanised, 143rd infantry, and 68th jaeger brigades near Leninskoye, Novokalinovo, Semyonovka, and Solovyovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 100th Mechanised Brigade was repelled close to Ocheretino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 395 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made Abrams tank, two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and four 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines, and inflicted fire damage units of AFU 58th mechanised infantry, 72nd mechanised brigades near Vodyanoye, Makarovka, and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, one counter-attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled close to Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two armoured personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces' units engaged clusters of manpower and hardware close to Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU lost up to 40 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and two 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzers.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have eliminated: one solid rocket fuel production facility, depots for fuel and military-technical equipment of the AFU, as well as enemy manpower and hardware in 128 areas.

Air defence systems shot down 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven French-made Hammer guided bombs, and seven Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 594 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 23,817 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 air defence missile systems, 15,940 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,280 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,364 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,535 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.