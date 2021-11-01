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Benevolent Extraterrestrial Races, Why Are You STILL ‘Obeying’ to Federation’s Rules?
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121 views • November 01, 2021
This is the 1st video of "My Own Reflections" Series.
This is my 6th message to the members of the United Federation of Planets.
(Full video transcription in the comment section)
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🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
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🎵 Music
“Space” by Aleksandr Shamaluev
Copyright owner by AShamaluevMusic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiHWqzOSLzg&;t
This is my 6th message to the members of the United Federation of Planets.
(Full video transcription in the comment section)
-
🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
-
🎵 Music
“Space” by Aleksandr Shamaluev
Copyright owner by AShamaluevMusic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiHWqzOSLzg&;t
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