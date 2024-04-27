Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Campus Uprisings
channel image
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
10 Subscribers
34 views
Published Yesterday

The protests seen across the country of Anti-Israel hatred is driven by deep pocketed businessmen. War is good business. The anti-Israel hatred is designed to bring the United States into a Middle Eastern war of which that there will be no end.    We must avoid this war at all costs, and stop funding it.

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidenetanyahuhospitalspalestiniansgazadestroyedschoolsuniversitieshamaslibrariestunnelsidfoctober 7thrafaattack alestine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket