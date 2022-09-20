BREAKING Bishops show Pope Francis' statement on Holy Communion contains 'HERESY'

John-Henry Westen Show
September 16, 2022
A group of bishops, priests, and Catholic scholars have publicly declared Pope Francis' statement on Holy Communion in a recent Apostolic Letter to be 'heresy.' They argue that the statement only identifies faith, and not repentance for sin, as a necessary condition to 'worthily receive the Eucharist,' which is a view condemned by the Council of Trent as heretical.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k85tr-breaking-bishops-declare-pope-francis-statement-on-holy-communion-heresy.html
