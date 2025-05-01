© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Traditional and ethnic music to a relaxing back story. Some beautiful music which you probably have never heard. Playlist: STORM: Otyken Roots of the Earth: Liquid Bloom My Self (Elsa How Remix: Yayu Band CÂY SÁO LỚN NHẤT THẾ GỚI The world's largest flute In China 3 Lutes: Steve Winstanley Roots of the Earth (Medicina mix) Liquid Bloom: HEART OF THE SHAMANS Tension: Jeremy Soule Wind from the Depths: Jeremy Soule Addicted To Love:Skylar Grey The Chieftains: recorded at Earlsfort Terrace, Dec 1974, and at the National Stadium in 1985, Irish folk music. Rio Grande, Sea Shanty arr: Seán Dagher, sung by Chor Leoni and La Nef
Village Songs: Celtica: Arranged by me..