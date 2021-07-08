COVID Is the CCP’s Chernobyl, We Owe It to People Killed & to Their Families To Get to the Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
6/29/2021 Congressman Mike Gallagher: There are a number of steps we can immediately take.
Declassify all intelligence products, reporting and assessments related to COVID-19 origins;
Issue a subpoena to the Eco Health Alliance for any and all data and files that are related to their collaboration with the WIV;
Auditing the records of all federal agencies for a thorough accounting of any funding that may have gone to the Wuhan Institute of Virology
Continuing the State Department’s arms control investigation into potential biological weapons convention violations by the Chinese Communist Party