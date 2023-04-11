X22 REPORT Ep 3042b - [DS] Makes An Information War Move, Criminal Syndicate Just Put Themselves In Legal Jeopardy

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3042b - April 10, 2023

[DS] Makes An Information War Move, Criminal Syndicate Just Put Themselves In Legal Jeopardy

The [DS] they are pushing everything they have left at Trump, they don't care if it doesn't follow the rule of law they know that if they don't go all out it is game over. During this period of time the people are seeing these people for who and what they are and the people are rejecting them. They [DS] is pushing hard and they have now put themselves in legal jeopardy. Everything they are doing will boomerang on them.



