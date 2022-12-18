Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Matching Famous Trent photo to a old truck mirror is 100 percent match see Full episode
106 views
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
Published Yesterday |
Donate

#photo #analysis #offworldcraft Matching the Trent Photo to prove it was a Prank using truck mirror that got out of hand so is still the most famous hoax of all time that still fools top talking heads in the field see full episode here https://youtu.be/Vh_LI3HGggA?t=6289


you have to watch the 2 live debunks I did on this case


the truck mirror is from a snap of trent sitting in his truck
then I over lay that snap with the ufo snap and is 100 percent
match... I also verify the object was not moving.. he the camera
man was moving to take all images,, the promo clip is just
a highlight
Keywords
ufoufostruckfakedmodelphotosmirrortrentanalyzed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket