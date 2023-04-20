BREITBART NEWS || Rep. Green Lays Out Impeachment Charges Against Mayorkas
Border chief Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached for refusing to enforce Congress’ border laws, said Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), the GOP chairman of the House homeland security committee. Rep Green breaks it down.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2je3h4-rep.-green-lays-out-impeachment-charges-against-mayorkas.html
