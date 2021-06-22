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Quick breakdown of SARS-Cov2 Scientific flaws (?)
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70 views • June 22, 2021
Source 1,
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3
Source 2,
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
Source 3,
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
The home site for the full video is linked below.
https://www.projekt-immanuel.de
https://projekt-immanuel.de/en/projekt-immanuel/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3
Source 2,
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
Source 3,
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
The home site for the full video is linked below.
https://www.projekt-immanuel.de
https://projekt-immanuel.de/en/projekt-immanuel/
Keywords
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