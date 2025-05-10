© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pakistani PM declares victory over India.
"We have won... this is victory"
Pakistan PM claims his army turned Indian military bases, weapons stockpiles and airbases ‘into ruins’
Says Rafale jets ‘rendered ineffective’
The Pakistan Prime minister goes on to declare the "ineffective Rafales" of the Indian Air Force.