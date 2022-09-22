ARISE and JUDGE The EARTH !! NOW We KNOW Exactly What it Means The Enemy is OUT of Time

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This is PERFECT... If you HAVE Been CONVERTED ...YOU Will Rise and Judge the EARTH...If You Haven't Been Converted, Then You will be Judged by your Peers That Have Been Converted... FACT!! Sorry Gene and Company.. FACT!!
1 Corinthians 6:3 "Do you not know that we shall judge angels? How much more, things that pertain to this life?"
all glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
video by Jonathan Kleck