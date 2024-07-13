70 people were Killed and about 300 were Injured as a result of attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp - part 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on the Al-Mawasi area near the city of Khan Yunis, where a refugee camp was located.
According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 70 people were killed and about 300 were injured as a result of the attack on the refugee camp. Dozens of victims continue to be trapped under the rubble of buildings.
Cynthia there was some extra info on the first 3 videos. The attack was an assassination attempt for one man using Bunker Busters in a tent refugee area. To kill a Hamas leader supposedly, but it killed and injured so many, as part of the true war to Genocide, all Palestinians. We know how that goes.:
In an official statement, the occupation army: We have not confirmed the assassination of Muhammad Al-Deif.
Taking the risk to kill this many people with such uncertainty just shows what kind of regime that is.
Adding: War criminal Benjamin Netenyahu in an official statement:
➡️I blessed Al-Mawasi’s operation after the Shin Bit presented it last night.
➡️I made sure that there were no hostages before I gave approval to carry out the operation.
➡️Achieving victory over Hamas is a prerequisite for victory over the Iranian axis.
➡️The war will end only when we achieve all its goals, and we will not stop it a second before that.
➡️I do not obstruct the completion of any deal, and if there is a good deal, we must stick to the principles we have set.
➡️I did not add any clause to the original clauses that were present in the original deal proposal.
➡️We are now in a phase of positive progress in the war, and it is not right to stop it now.