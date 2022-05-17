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HOW CORPORATE GOVERNMENTS KILL THEIR CITIZENS (AND GET AWAY WITH IT)
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33 views • May 17, 2022
This has been done in every country. Everything is under law of the sea, the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC). This is done here in the United States also. We are considered property of the government corporation and we have agreed to that with our birth certificates.
Source: Justinian Deception
Source: Justinian Deception
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