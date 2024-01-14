Dr. Marizelle Arce | Vitamins TAKEDOWN

Vitamins have been advertised as the healthy alternative for busy people.
We have been lied to again and again. These supplements that we have been told, are good and beneficial for our health, may not be what we think.
Do newborns need the Vitamin K shot, moments after birth?
Do you know the difference between crystalline and synthetic vitamins?
Check out the resources for your vitamin, health and family needs that Dr. Marizelle suggests in this podcast.
WEB: marizelle.taplink.ws
ifnh.org/product/newsletter/
https://www.westonaprice.org/#gsc.tab=0
