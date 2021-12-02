Co-founder Garland Favorito announces VoterGA and Rep. Philip Singleton sue State of Georgia 08/24/21

Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia is a non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated.VOTERGA and PHILIP SINGLETONv.STATE OF GEORGIACase No. 2021CV353604VoterGA Files Suit to Ban Illegal Dominion Voting System.Voting System Already Declared in Violation of Georgia Law.ATLANTA, GEORGIA — August 24, 2021 — VoterGA today announced joining with State House Representative Philip Singleton in a legal petition against the State of Georgia to ban Georgia’s Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 voting system. The voting system has already been declared in violation of Georgia law by the U.S. District Court of Northern Georgia [Pg. 81-82].Georgia law requires a voting system to “print an elector verifiable paper ballot;” and “...produce paper ballots which are marked with the elector’s choices in a format readable by the elector.” After reviewing extensive evidence in the Curling v. Raffensperger case, Judge Amy Totenberg concluded: “Plaintiffs and other voters who wish to vote in-person are required to vote on a system that does none of those things.” [O.C.G.A. § 21-2-2(7.1); O.C.G.A. § 21-2-300(a)(2)]Petition Seeks Temporary and Permanent InjunctionsThe petition seeks temporary and permanent injunctions against the state’s use of the new voting system on grounds that its unverifiability to the voter makes it illegal. The Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 system uses a touchscreen Ballot Marking Device (BMD) to print voter selections with a QR [Quick Response] code on a sheet of paper. The scanners ignore the printed voter selections and read the QR code to determine candidates selected and to tabulate election results. The QR code is not human readable, even with a QR code reader and is thus illegal under Georgia law.Attorney Todd Harding of Maddox and Harding filed the petition in Fulton County Superior Court. Harding is also representing VoterGA petitioners in the Fulton County Ballot Inspection lawsuit. Details of both cases can be found on the VoterGA.org Legal tab.Petition HighlightsThe petition contends that recommendations provided by VoterGA to the Secure, Accurate, Fair Election Commission (SAFE) warned that any new system must tabulate human readable vote marks that can be verified by the voter. It also contends that VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito and Madison Forum President Michael Opitz warned Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about the unverifiability of QR coded voting systems like the Democracy Suite when he was a runoff candidate in 2018. Raffensperger did not heed the warnings and purchased the new Dominion system for over $100 million in 2019.Press Conference:Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.Roswell Office SuitesFirst Floor Event Room760 Old Roswell RoadRoswell, GA 30076@VoterGA #VoterGAVIDEO CREDIT: Jan Horne, Studio 25 Productions, Red Kudzu