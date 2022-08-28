Activate CHEAT MODE in Life and Level Up HEALTH, Simplicity, & Sustainability with LIVING WATER

If there was a machine that could not only provide a substance that can speed recovery time and combat the daily onslaught of stress and toxicity but also be the perfect agricultural companion and replace almost all of the cleaning, disinfecting, and beauty products in your house, would you want to learn about it?

In this video, Alex Corey and Ashley S DeMarco speak about their journeys to health over the course of the decade and how living water has allowed them to make massive leaps and expansion in building health, resilience, and community. Utilizing Living Water is like activating cheat mode to level up in these areas.

Living Water, technically known as Electrolyzed Reduced Water, containing Molecular Hydrogen (H2) is worlds different from mineral spring water, filtered water from a Berkey, remineralized Reverse Osmosis, or any other type of water.

Come through the deep dive as we chat about the full capabilities of this ionizer, the Leveluk K8, and how we are using it to propel our health, simplify our consumer and sustainable habits, & find and build community of sharing this liquid life force.

00:00 - The Spectrum of what this machine can do | Easy tricks to start using the machine to replace common house hold items | Breaking down mental barriers & re-wiring neural circuitry to simplify life and buy patterns | Returning to being resourceful

14:19 - The Power of 2.5 and Hypochlorous acid

16:10 - Metabolism, Energy, Vitality, Health, Stress

38:00 - Why This Ionizer & Specifics of the Technology

46:30 - The Community and Water Sharing Resources: __________________________________________________

#kangenwater #livingwater #hydration

Learn more & Contact:https://fundamentalhydration.com

Find Living Water Near you:

https://bit.ly/3PUp6gE



Locals to Western NC:

https://livingwaternc.com



Learn more about Alex

https://cultivated-change.com



Learn more about Ashley:

https://ashleysdemarco.com



Evolution Era:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/949728032162640



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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is to be construed as medical advice or is intended to diagnose, determine, or prescribe medical treatment. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration