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The West Coast Wildfires: Arson or Climate Change? | Live From The Lair
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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147 views • September 14, 2020
Democrats want to blame the Antifa-BLM wildfires on "climate change." Of course... because all naturally occurring disasters stop at the Canadian border.

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