4.1.23 Patriot Streetfighter ROUNDTABLE, Mike Jaco & Miki Klann, How We Win

Battling the Cabal powers and its accompanying architecture of enslavement and theft is much easier than you may think, battling in a way that they cannot win, EVER!
Follow Mike Jaco on Rumble at https://rumble.com/user/michaelj5326
Miki Klann Resources for the battle... See BELOW
Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.
Website:https://patriotstreetfighter.com/
Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.
EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"
Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity.
Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.tomahawkswitch.com
NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com
Dr. Christina Rahms solution against the recent bioweapons, Root Brands
https://therootbrands.com/patriot
Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter
Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx
Facebook: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1
Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST
http://revolution.radio/
(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
MIKI KLANN RESOURCES...Trump's executive order(s) 13903, 13923, 13773
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-13903-combating-human-trafficking-and-online-child-exploitation-the-3
-----------------------
Links for reporting online:
https://oig.hhs.gov/fraud/enforcement/
https://www.tigta.gov/irs-scam-resources
https://home.treasury.gov/services/report-fraud-waste-and-abuse
-----------------------
Department of the Treasury Office of Executive Secretary
1500 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Room 3413
Washington, DC 20220
-----------------------
U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration
J. Russell George
901 D Street, SW, Suite 600
Washington, D.C. 20024-2169
-----------------------
Internal Revenue Service
GLDS Support Services Stop 211
PO Box 621506
Atlanta, GA 30362-3006
-----------------------
Government Accountability Office
441 G St., NW
Washington, DC 20548
-----------------------
Under Secretary Brian Nelson
1500 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, D.C. 20220
-----------------------
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
1500 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, D.C. 20220
-----------------------
INTERNAL AUDIT DEPARTMENT
Solomon D. Ayele, Director (410) 260-3673
e-mail: [email protected]
-----------------------
Office of Inspector General/MAIL STOP 0305
Department of Homeland Security
245 Murray Lane SW
Washington, DC 20528-0305
-----------------------
Ann LaFlore and Fearless Floyd - Learn Trust Law and Manage your estate!
https://thefearlessfloydshow.com/class-calendars
https://www.youtube.com/@thefearlessfloydshow/search?query=ann%20laflore
-----------------------
Proof of Sestui Que Vie
https://t.me/eyeswideopenchat/1169
----------------------
Proof of Corporation Fraud since 1930's
https://t.me/eyeswideopenchat/1170
----------------------
Follow Miki on Our Great Awakening to learn more about the Laws of the Universe
https://t.me/eyeswideopenchat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.