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Strategies for Retirees Part 4 | The Fixed Indexed Annuity
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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What if you could participate in stock market gains without the fear of losing your hard-earned savings? That's exactly what the fixed indexed annuity offers.


Retirement planning specialist Brandon Clark breaks down the hybrid annuity that's changing the retirement landscape. Unlike variable annuities with their high fees and market risk, the fixed indexed annuity gives you the best of both worlds—potential for growth linked to market indexes like the S&P 500, with absolute protection against market downturns.


When the market goes up, you share in the gains. When the market crashes, your money stays locked in at zero loss—a stair-step approach where your funds never go down. In a 20-year illustration from 1998 to 2017, the fixed indexed annuity delivered similar returns to the S&P 500—without the devastating 2000 and 2008 crashes.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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