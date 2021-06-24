© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Child Abuse and Police Brutality
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 24, 2021
My apology for the typos in the video restrain (verb) not restraint lol
9 piss officers restraining a small child, putting his entire weight on the child's fragile arm in front of cameras, this tells me one thing, they want to be filmed while carrying out these brutalities against ordinary civilians.
My take on this, is they want the public to get angry, they want the public to be
scared, they want the gap to keep getting wider between the general public and the police force, they want to instil fear into us.
They also want the public outcry so they can present us with a solution, like getting rid of the police concept entirely as the great reset kicks in, we will be policed by cameras, special forces, and drones. The police will be obsolete, this is why they are setting them up. Your views please.
9 piss officers restraining a small child, putting his entire weight on the child's fragile arm in front of cameras, this tells me one thing, they want to be filmed while carrying out these brutalities against ordinary civilians.
My take on this, is they want the public to get angry, they want the public to be
scared, they want the gap to keep getting wider between the general public and the police force, they want to instil fear into us.
They also want the public outcry so they can present us with a solution, like getting rid of the police concept entirely as the great reset kicks in, we will be policed by cameras, special forces, and drones. The police will be obsolete, this is why they are setting them up. Your views please.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.