THE BEST Ukraine/Russia/NATO summary I have seen

Redacted with Clayton Morris interviews Scott Ritter on "NATO's war on Russia has failed". It is a super-awesome comprehensive overview.
ASSUMING that the objective was to strengthen NATO, USofA and/or Ukraine while weakening Russia, the opposite has happened.
Watching this video covers that extremely well.
Not mentioned is the possibility that the Globalists want a really strong Russian military and are currently building that. Are they making great series of mistakes or is this what they want?
