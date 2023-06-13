Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE BEST Ukraine/Russia/NATO summary I have seen
97 views
channel image
Bitterroot Bugler
Published 18 hours ago |

Redacted with Clayton Morris interviews Scott Ritter on "NATO's war on Russia has failed". It is a super-awesome comprehensive overview. 

ASSUMING that the objective was to strengthen NATO, USofA and/or Ukraine while weakening Russia, the opposite has happened.

Watching this video covers that extremely well.

Not mentioned is the possibility that the Globalists want a really strong Russian military and are currently building that.  Are they making great series of mistakes or is this what they want?

Keywords
deep statewarukrainenuclear warworld wargeopolitics4th generation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket