David Wilcock's Death: A Targeted Individual's Perspective

I'm pretty messed up over the news of David Wilcock's death. I started following him in 2011, and this one really hit home.

Why I Don't Believe the Suicide Narrative

I watched his last live just hours before his death. He was happy. He had been feeling well. Then a sudden mental episode came on him. This is what targeted individuals go through.

What You Need to Know:

Brain-computer interfaces, microwave weapons, voice-to-skull technology—these weapons you cannot see

The Internet of Behaviors and satellite signals beamed into areas

Sleeper cell activations like school shooters who suddenly wake up and go nuts

Programs like Tavistock, JTRIG, GCHQ—psychological operations and manipulation

Scientists disappearing, working on things from NASA

My Family's Targeting Experience:

My husband is a targeted individual—electronically targeted. I am targeted through cyber online harassment campaigns. We worked in free energy. We open-sourced the machine. When you work in this line of work, you get targeted and it gets very real.

The Hardest Part:

Watching somebody you love being targeted. You can't see the weapon. Nobody believes them. Everybody makes you think like you're crazy.

We Survived Because:

We have faith in God. We have faith in Jesus Christ. We love the Bible. We read it, follow it, and pray every day.

My Call to Action:

We need the 911 call, autopsy reports, bullet trajectory, body cam footage

Take targeted individuals seriously

Support anybody trying to heal from it

Nobody deserves to be a targeted individual. More videos coming—including my interview with Sabine McNeil about Hampstead and live calls with targeted individual support groups.

Greater is he that lives within you than he that is in the world. Amen.