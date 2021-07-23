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Watch CDC Delete Thousands of COVID Vax Deaths In Rea
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540 views • July 23, 2021
CDC drops the number 12K deaths to just above 6K deaths. WTF The cover-up is real.
I have put the cdc website up in the description.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
I have put the cdc website up in the description.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
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