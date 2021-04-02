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The Western World Is Self Aborting, We must stand together to stay strong.
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10 views • April 02, 2021
As we get further through this pandemic it becomes clear that the western world is self-aborting. That is because a woke, liberal, leftwing elite is hell bent on running down our nations and capitulating to communist China. Taiwan has had the greatest incursion ever from China in the last few weeks. This has been allowed to happen because Joe Biden is now unaware that he is President of the United States of America. Under his leadership the US Army has appointed a Head of Diversity and Inclusion for US Special Ops. The man in question, Richard Torres-Estrada hates American power and wants to run the country down. In Britain schools are now working to end social mobility and replace our culture with something from abroad. We must start to stand up for ourselves. Where there was harmony, they have brought discord.. Where there was truth, they have brought error. Where there was faith, they have brought doubt. And where there was hope, they have brought despair.
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