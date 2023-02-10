GLENN BECK | The AI Revolution Is Here: How Machines Will Transform Your ENTIRE World

The AI Revolution Is Here: How Machines Will Transform Your ENTIRE World | Glenn TV | Ep 250

Artificial intelligence is changing everything. Not ABOUT to change – ALREADY changing. The recent introduction of Open AI’s ChatGPT technology is one of those startling moments that make you realize nothing will ever be the same.

Glenn gives a wake-up call for Americans who are unaware of the wildly powerful technology that already has its foot in the door. Starting with the disturbing recent World Economic Forum seminar on brain wave decoding, Glenn reveals how controlling technology is being used right now and how it threatens our fundamental freedoms.

And on the near horizon with AI? Deepfakes, augmented reality, and job displacement. Glenn warns why these technologies can no longer be shrugged off as tomorrow’s problem.

