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Ep.174 | WHO (Accidentally) Confirms Covid is No More Dangerous Than Flu
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115 views • October 14, 2020
#Adrian #WHO #flu #Tedros
Despite their best efforts to terrorise the entire peoples of the world into submission it would appear the WHO (World Health Organisation) have blundered yet again.
With Dr Michale J Ryan (the lovely man who has been talking bout removing people from their homes) stating that they think 10% of the world's population could have been "infected". Now leaving aside the rather relevant knowledge that so far no one has isolated the so called virus, so goodness only knows what they are testing for (chromosome 8 perhaps). If you take the worlds population and divide that by the total deaths currently attributed to Covid-19 (and we know this is questionable and probably grossly overestimated number) we still end up with an Infection Fatality Rate of 0.14%, so just like the annual flu death numbers then.
The article in Off Guardian by the excellent journalist Kit Knightly:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/08/who-accidentally-confirms-covid-is-no-more-dangerous-than-flu?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=cd84b3519c48ddf8987514cb13a15c7ca9694d6b-1602662360-0-AT9v_H-jH762neR829y9yyYK4dfglCVN2ddAjyPN2AUpdn5Xm1EYhJegtWqdDOhLXA0QSBRpWhY327QREoHfamzvvZvWDl0763Xo5IhSXISsDIb8BwyjgdBzbpfaTecWdZqc781fQaLkmn6g2xKQ9fYQrPQDhO3uv3-rw0HE1xg-Z5xZpF3OBh-dZQM1qE5S62CwX2h0JV0qww86v0CsVglrQHZfFZskaS8R-GkYrCCRG1Y-asIXiw8ukqLr8XMM_bv8aIiI3kwbpUOsix0N49WzxjjC1pVd3WlHBnIuRBvnLXra8bnDUAsxY2SMaP3XdyoSUnnnzJA9Sl2YSjs8GOqbOXBGy11IfjTCDBjN2r1-jA6w9oDbc3i2ioz0XcGFGA
Swiss Policy Research:
https://swprs.org/studies-on-covid-19-lethality/
Article by James Keaten - who should be ashamed of himself for not looking at the real story being told.
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-archive-united-nations-54a3a5869c9ae4ee623497691e796083
Moving on to Dr Tedros and his illustrious background:
QWANT search:
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Tedros+Adhanom+Ghebreyesus+terrorist&;client=ext-chrome-sb
Article on The Burning Platform:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2020/04/04/the-crimes-of-tedros-adhanom/
Some things for you to ponder.
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Despite their best efforts to terrorise the entire peoples of the world into submission it would appear the WHO (World Health Organisation) have blundered yet again.
With Dr Michale J Ryan (the lovely man who has been talking bout removing people from their homes) stating that they think 10% of the world's population could have been "infected". Now leaving aside the rather relevant knowledge that so far no one has isolated the so called virus, so goodness only knows what they are testing for (chromosome 8 perhaps). If you take the worlds population and divide that by the total deaths currently attributed to Covid-19 (and we know this is questionable and probably grossly overestimated number) we still end up with an Infection Fatality Rate of 0.14%, so just like the annual flu death numbers then.
The article in Off Guardian by the excellent journalist Kit Knightly:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/08/who-accidentally-confirms-covid-is-no-more-dangerous-than-flu?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=cd84b3519c48ddf8987514cb13a15c7ca9694d6b-1602662360-0-AT9v_H-jH762neR829y9yyYK4dfglCVN2ddAjyPN2AUpdn5Xm1EYhJegtWqdDOhLXA0QSBRpWhY327QREoHfamzvvZvWDl0763Xo5IhSXISsDIb8BwyjgdBzbpfaTecWdZqc781fQaLkmn6g2xKQ9fYQrPQDhO3uv3-rw0HE1xg-Z5xZpF3OBh-dZQM1qE5S62CwX2h0JV0qww86v0CsVglrQHZfFZskaS8R-GkYrCCRG1Y-asIXiw8ukqLr8XMM_bv8aIiI3kwbpUOsix0N49WzxjjC1pVd3WlHBnIuRBvnLXra8bnDUAsxY2SMaP3XdyoSUnnnzJA9Sl2YSjs8GOqbOXBGy11IfjTCDBjN2r1-jA6w9oDbc3i2ioz0XcGFGA
Swiss Policy Research:
https://swprs.org/studies-on-covid-19-lethality/
Article by James Keaten - who should be ashamed of himself for not looking at the real story being told.
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-archive-united-nations-54a3a5869c9ae4ee623497691e796083
Moving on to Dr Tedros and his illustrious background:
QWANT search:
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Tedros+Adhanom+Ghebreyesus+terrorist&;client=ext-chrome-sb
Article on The Burning Platform:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2020/04/04/the-crimes-of-tedros-adhanom/
Some things for you to ponder.
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
alternative medicinenatural health5gdiseasewhomental healthcolloidal silverantibacterialadriancoronaviruscorona viruscoronavirus outbreakcoronoviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus preventioncoronavirus newsantiviral colloidal silvercolloidal silver antiviralcolloidal silver corona viruscoronavirus australiacoronavirus indiacolloidal silver coronavirusworld health organisaitondr tedrosmichael ryan
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