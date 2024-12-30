Inside Intel: Why Trumps New DEA Pick Stepped Down, Cleaning up the Corruption w/ Sherriff Mack





Sheriff Richard Mack rejoins the program to discuss how Trump's DEA pick, Chad Chronister, was the worst pick he could have made. Why he was bad and how he was instrumental in getting him pulled from consideration. This is a great example how active citizens can make a difference in the selection process and ultimately influence ongoing initiatives. You can support Sheriff Mack's organization, the Constitutional Sheriffs &

Peace Officers Association, at https://cspoa.org/

