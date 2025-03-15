📵 Ditch the Smartphones: Protect Your Kids

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cell phones are harming your children—radiation, anxiety, depression, and addiction. A study showed that just three weeks without phones led to:
✅ Better sleep
✅ Less anxiety
✅ More focus & social interaction
Yes, they’ll resist. But your job is to protect, not appease. Switch to a flip phone for safety without the internet’s harm. Their future depends on it.
