Rob Schneider Speaks Out on Politics, Makes Subtle Comment on The Big Steal 🔥

Rob Schneider Shares Why He Speak Out More on Politics, Makes Subtle Comment on The Big Steal 🔥🤙🏽Kilmeade: “… you said… when it comes to politics, I can't buy with this administration is selling. How tough was that decision?”
Schneider: “… easy! When you have little kids, and you start thinking about, well, I got a good nest egg for them to take care of them financially. But then, like, what net? What does that matter?… if the country that they live in where … you have a President, wins at midnight, three o'clock in the morning, and loses? Right.
